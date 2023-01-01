Frosted Runtz
Frosted Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and White Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Frosted Runtz has a creamy and smooth smoke that smells and tastes like sweet, fruity, and piney candy. Frosted Runtz is 23.80% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Frosted Runtz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Frosted Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, depression, chronic pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Frosted Runtz features flavors like apricot, citrus, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may help reduce inflammation and pain. The average price of Frosted Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Frosted Runtz is a strain that can satisfy your sweet tooth and your need for relaxation. It has a balanced and uplifting effect that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. Frosted Runtz is a great strain for socializing, watching a movie, or indulging in some snacks. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frosted Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Frosted RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Frosted Runtz products near you
Similar to Frosted Runtz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—