Gassy Taffy
Gassy Taffy is a slightly sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and Sour Diesel. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Gassy Taffy is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gassy Taffy is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gassy Taffy effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gassy Taffy when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Lokey Farms, Gassy Taffy features flavors like pine, earth, and nutty caramel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gassy Taffy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Gassy Taffy is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a powerful and long-lasting high. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gassy Taffy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
