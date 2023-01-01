Gelato Sundae
Gelato Sundae is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Sundae Driver. This strain is a flower product from Elev8 Seeds, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis seeds with various effects and flavors. Gelato Sundae is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato Sundae effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato Sundae when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Gelato Sundae features flavors like sweet, vanilla, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gelato Sundae typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gelato Sundae is a creamy and delicious hybrid that combines the fruity and creamy aromas of its parent strains. It has a sweet and minty smell that will make you feel like you’re at an ice cream shop. It produces a relaxing and blissful high that will ease your body and stimulate your appetite. Gelato Sundae is a great strain for enjoying a smooth and tasty time or easing your stress and pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Sundae, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Gelato SundaeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Gelato Sundae products near you
Similar to Gelato Sundae near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—