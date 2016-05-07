ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
By combining two high-potency strains, Ice and Trainwreck, Crop King Seeds has created a real knockout of a hybrid that has tested at over 27% THC. Ice Wreck blends the cerebral high of a sativa with the deep body stone of an indica into one great package.

Effects

Relaxed 62%
Euphoric 56%
Happy 40%
Uplifted 40%
Tingly 31%
Depression 31%
Stress 31%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 21%
Lack of appetite 18%
Dry mouth 25%
Dizzy 21%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 12%
Paranoid 12%

Reviews

46

Avatar for BarkleyHighEh
Member since 2016
I've been a very heavy smoker for many years now, so I can almost always handle a little chronic. That being said, after taking a hit of this strain, I proceed to be very "wrecked". For some reason every time I smoke this strain one of my eyes seems to droop and well I can say this; don't use this s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 420newb
Member since 2016
very powerful body stone with a strange menthol taste to it. very good for night time use
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for kentmcfuller
Member since 2016
ITS SMELL IS STRONG, YOUNG ONES
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for justagirltm
Member since 2016
I highly recommend this strain to those who enjoy to toke and get work done with a lil body buzz just enough to move your body in a zenful nature. The light cerebral high adds to creative wonderment when using this sativa dominant. The body buzz from the small amount of indica give is super light ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for EMJW
Member since 2017
I tried this strain for the first time last night in the form of live resin.. WOW was that intense! The taste was lightly piney with a sweet note but I didn't detect any citrus. It hit me hard almost paralyzing me with a heavy body high but my mind was clear and I felt mentally energized. After I re...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHungryRelaxed
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Ice
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Ice Wreck

Products with Ice Wreck

Good reads

