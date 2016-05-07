By combining two high-potency strains, Ice and Trainwreck, Crop King Seeds has created a real knockout of a hybrid that has tested at over 27% THC. Ice Wreck blends the cerebral high of a sativa with the deep body stone of an indica into one great package.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
46
BarkleyHighEh
420newb
kentmcfuller
justagirltm
EMJW
Find Ice Wreck nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ice Wreck nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Ice Wreck
Hang tight. We're looking for Ice Wreck nearby.