Jungle Fruit
Jungle Fruit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Green Crack and Phantom Cookies (Pink Champagne). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Jungle Fruit has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Jungle Fruit is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Fruit effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Fruit when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Jungle Fruit features flavors like pineapple, lemon, and apple. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Jungle Fruit typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Jungle Fruit is a deliciously tropical strain with dense, light green buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Fruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
