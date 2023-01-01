King Sherb
King Sherb is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between OGKB and Blue Sherb. This strain is a creation of In House Genetics, a breeder known for producing potent and gassy strains. King Sherb has a pungent aroma of earthy, spicy, and citrus notes that will fill the room. King Sherb is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us King Sherb effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose King Sherb when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by In House Genetics, King Sherb features flavors like earthy, spicy, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of King Sherb typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. King Sherb is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel calm and cozy. This strain also has a sedating and euphoric effect that can help you fall asleep faster and deeper. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed King Sherb, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
