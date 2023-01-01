La Sage
La Sage is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between S.A.G.E. and an unknown Skunk variety. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. La Sage is a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and Tommy Chong, a legendary cannabis enthusiast and comedian. La Sage is a high-potency strain that can produce THC levels up to 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us La Sage effects include feeling happy, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose La Sage when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Paradise Seeds, La Sage features flavors like citrus, earthy, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is valencene, which is known for its citrusy and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of La Sage typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. La Sage is a long-lasting and uplifting strain that can boost your mood and creativity. It has dense buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed La Sage, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to La SageOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop La Sage products near you
Similar to La Sage near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—