Lemon Berry Tart
Lemon Berry Tart is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Meringue and Blackberry Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lemon Berry Tart is a fresh and fruity strain that combines the citrusy and sweet flavors of its parents. This strain is ideal for people who enjoy a balanced high that can relax the body and uplift the mind. Lemon Berry Tart is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Berry Tart effects include feeling blissful, calm, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Berry Tart when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by The Pharm, Lemon Berry Tart features flavors like berry, pine, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its sedative and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Lemon Berry Tart typically ranges from $25-$35 per gram. Lemon Berry Tart is a rare and delicious strain that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. It has dense and sticky buds with purple hues and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Berry Tart, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
