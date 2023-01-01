Lime Bars
Lime Bars is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Lime Reserve and Trophy Wife. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Lime Bars has a potent and pungent aroma with a hint of diesel, and a smooth and sweet smoke that leaves a tangy aftertaste. Lime Bars is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lime Bars effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Bars when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Cresco Labs, Lime Bars features flavors like citrus, hops, cinnamon, lavender, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Lime Bars typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Lime Bars is a deliciously citrusy strain with dense, dark green buds that burst with colorful hues of gold, purple, and light green. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lime Bars, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Lime BarsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lime Bars products near you
Similar to Lime Bars near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—