Indica

4.5 128 reviews

Black Lime Special Reserve

aka Black Lime , Black Lime Special

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Black Lime Special Reserve
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

Effects

Show all

92 people reported 596 effects
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 59%
Happy 45%
Uplifted 32%
Sleepy 29%
Stress 38%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 19%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%
Dizzy 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Black Lime Special Reserve

