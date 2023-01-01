Maclato
Maclato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies). This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Maclato has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Maclato is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Maclato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Maclato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Zodiak Genetics, Maclato features flavors like grape, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Maclato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Maclato is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Maclato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to MaclatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Maclato products near you
Similar to Maclato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—