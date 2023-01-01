Maroon Baboon
Maroon Baboon is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Grease Monkey. Maroon Baboon is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Maroon Baboon effects include relaxation, euphoria, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Maroon Baboon when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Root Logic, Maroon Baboon features flavors like grape, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Maroon Baboon typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Maroon Baboon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
