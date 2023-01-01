North Shore Maui
North Shore Maui is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown Hawaiian strains. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. North Shore Maui is a rare and tropical strain that delivers a light green buds with orange hairs and frosty trichomes. North Shore Maui has a musky and floral aroma with a fruity and floral aftertaste. North Shore Maui is 16-23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a relaxing and cerebral high. Leafly customers tell us North Shore Maui effects include feeling happy, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose North Shore Maui when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by unknown breeders, North Shore Maui features flavors like earthy, spicy, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is often associated with a fruity aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of North Shore Maui typically ranges from $30-$40 per eighth. North Shore Maui is perfect for a morning or daytime use as it will make you feel uplifted and energized without being too jittery. Some users have compared the high to a strong cup of coffee with a mellow sativa sensation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed North Shore Maui, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Buy strains with similar effects to North Shore MauiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop North Shore Maui products near you
Similar to North Shore Maui near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—