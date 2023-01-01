OGKB 2.1
OGKB 2.1 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between OG Kush Breath and Dosidos (NorCal Cut). This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. OGKB 2.1 is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available from 710 Labs, a premium cannabis company based in Colorado and California. OGKB 2.1 is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us OGKB 2.1 effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose OGKB 2.1 when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by 710 Labs, OGKB 2.1 features flavors like vanilla, nutty, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of OGKB 2.1 typically ranges from $60-$80. OGKB 2.1 is a stunning strain with ice-like trichomes and colorful pistils. It has amazing node spacing and trichomes to spare. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed OGKB 2.1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
