- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
306
Find Ogre nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ogre nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Ogre
Hang tight. We're looking for Ogre nearby.