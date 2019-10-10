ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.

227 people reported 1806 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 47%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 45%
Anxiety 38%
Insomnia 36%
Pain 34%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Strain child
Ogre Berry
child

