Ogre Berry is an indica-dominant strain cultivated in the highlands of Northern Mendocino County by HappyDay Farms. Combining Ogre with Island Strawberry Afghani Indica, Ogre Berry offers potent relief to aches and pains. Heavy euphoria blankets the mind with sensations of calm relaxation, and while these effects come with great medicinal potential, you may want to set this strain aside when faced with a busy day or cognitive tasks. Sweet citrus flavors meet a fuel-like skunk aroma, creating a sweet and sour fusion to be enjoyed by terpene enthusiasts.