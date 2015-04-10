ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Ogre Berry
Indica

4.5 14 reviews

Ogre Berry

aka Ogre Berry Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Hoppy

Ogre Berry
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy

Ogre Berry is an indica-dominant strain cultivated in the highlands of Northern Mendocino County by HappyDay Farms. Combining Ogre with Island Strawberry Afghani Indica, Ogre Berry offers potent relief to aches and pains. Heavy euphoria blankets the mind with sensations of calm relaxation, and while these effects come with great medicinal potential, you may want to set this strain aside when faced with a busy day or cognitive tasks. Sweet citrus flavors meet a fuel-like skunk aroma, creating a sweet and sour fusion to be enjoyed by terpene enthusiasts.

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Ogre
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Ogre Berry

