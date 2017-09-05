ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Phantom OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Phantom OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.3 128 reviews

Phantom OG

aka Phantom OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 128 reviews

Phantom OG
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Phantom OG is an indica-dominant strain that begins with heightened energy and ends with a crash of full-body relaxation. Beyond its OG Kush genes, Phantom OG’s lineage is largely unknown, although many claim it’s related to the “Planetary Kush” series which includes Earth OG, Jupiter OG, Mars OG, and others. Its aroma is a rich combination of pine and lemon accented by a subtle menthol flavor. The initial euphoric jolt launches you into a happy, dreamy state of mind with fits of giggles and fixated concentration. Over time, you may notice some mental jamming, absent-mindedness, and impending sleepiness. Phantom OG is a great choice for patients treating insomnia, and others have reported its success in pain, appetite loss, and arthritis.

Effects

Show all

92 people reported 674 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 46%
Uplifted 36%
Pain 26%
Stress 25%
Insomnia 22%
Anxiety 20%
Depression 15%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

128

more reviews
write a review

Find Phantom OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Phantom OG nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Original Glue
Original Glue
More arousingLeafly flower for Monster Cookies
Monster Cookies
More humuleneLeafly flower for Cookie Monster
Cookie Monster
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Gorilla Cookies
Gorilla Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Punch
Purple Punch
More ocimeneLeafly flower for White Fire 43
White Fire 43
More tinglyLeafly flower for Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Sherbert
Sherbert
More creative
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Phantom OG
User uploaded image of Phantom OG
User uploaded image of Phantom OG
User uploaded image of Phantom OG
User uploaded image of Phantom OG
User uploaded image of Phantom OG
User uploaded image of Phantom OG
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Phantom OG
Strain child
Wally OG
child

Products with Phantom OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Phantom OG nearby.

Most popular in