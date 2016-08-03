Pink Mango, a 60% sativa-dominant hybrid, is a cross between Blackberry, Blueberry, and Grapefruit. The dense buds are indica in structure with a rosy hue, offering fruity flavors of mango and berry with earthy undertones. The uplifting effects are a balanced combination of euphoria, relaxation, and physical arousal, useful for alleviating depression, pain, and nausea.
