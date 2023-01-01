stock photo similar to Shoki
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Shoki

Shoki is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lime Kush and GMO/TK Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Shoki is a product of Parea Biosciences, a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in medical cannabis. Shoki has a sour lime scent with hints of juniper, and a garlic funk flavor that comes from the GMO/TK Skunk parent. Shoki is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Shoki effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and blissful. Medical marijuana patients often choose Shoki when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Swamp Boys Genetics, Shoki features flavors like citrus, woody, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to the mood-lifting and anti-inflammatory properties of the strain. The average price of Shoki typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Shoki is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Shoki is best enjoyed in the evening or at night, as it can induce couch-lock and sleepiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shoki, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Shoki

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Shoki products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Shoki near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Shoki strain reviews3

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight