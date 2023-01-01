Slurricane IX
Slurricane IX is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Slurricane IX is celebrated for its soothing and relaxing effects, making it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. Slurricane IX boasts a potent THC content, typically around 20-28%, making this strain suitable for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a powerful high. Leafly customers report that Slurricane IX effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Slurricane IX when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane IX features flavors like sweet berry, grape, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Slurricane IX typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slurricane IX, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
