  3. Soul Assassin OG
Hybrid

4.4 42 reviews

Soul Assassin OG

aka Soul Assassin Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

Soul Assassin OG

Soul Assassin OG is an OG Kush variety bred by the Soul Assassins Crew, a collective of musicians and artists affiliated with the hip hop group Cypress Hill. While the genetics remain unclassified, there have been rumblings through the underground that Lemon Thai is the mistress responsible for influencing OG Kush into its Soul Assassin OG offspring. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that produces smooth, expansive smoke with and aroma of pungent diesel and citrus fumes. Soul Assassin OG evokes sleepy, knockout indica effects that help silence any pain, stress, or tension from a long a day.

Effects

28 people reported 226 effects
Euphoric 57%
Relaxed 57%
Happy 50%
Focused 39%
Hungry 28%
Insomnia 46%
Stress 46%
Pain 39%
Anxiety 39%
Depression 35%
Dry mouth 14%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 10%
Dry eyes 7%
Headache 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

Photos

Products with Soul Assassin OG

