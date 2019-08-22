ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 55 reviews

Stephen Hawking Kush

aka SHK

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 55 reviews

Stephen Hawking Kush

Stephen Hawking Kush, or SHK, is the second release in the Great Minds series of seeds from Alphakronik Genes. Named for famed scientist Dr. Stephen Hawking, SHK was created by pollenating a Harle-Tsu female with a Sin City Kush male. This indica-dominant hybrid is also part of Alphakrokik Genes’ CBD+ line of genetics that emphasize high-CBD strains. There are 3 known phenotypes of Stephen Hawking Kush, all with vivid cherry and berry flavors that mix with a minty note. The soothing, relaxing effects help keep pain away and also stimulate your stomach to suppress nausea.

Effects

38 people reported 260 effects
Relaxed 68%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 28%
Focused 28%
Uplifted 26%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 26%
Migraines 26%
Stress 23%
Fatigue 18%
Dry eyes 15%
Dry mouth 13%
Dizzy 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

55

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Sin City Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Harle-Tsu
parent
Strain
Stephen Hawking Kush

Products with Stephen Hawking Kush

