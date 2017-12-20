ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Strawberry Alien Kush
Hybrid

4.3 3 reviews

Strawberry Alien Kush

Strawberry Alien Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid with loud terpenes and potent effects. This strain, commonly referred to as Strawberry AK, is a cross of Strawberry Cough and Alien Kush, and was bred by Dank House Seeds. It sprouts stout, squat plants that emit a sweet, fruity aroma of strawberries and cherries alongside notes of floral incense. Strawberry Alien Kush’s indica-dominance lends itself to consumers seeking relief from nausea and minor pains without encumbering them with overly sedating physical effects. 

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
