Strawberry Alien Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid with loud terpenes and potent effects. This strain, commonly referred to as Strawberry AK, is a cross of Strawberry Cough and Alien Kush, and was bred by Dank House Seeds. It sprouts stout, squat plants that emit a sweet, fruity aroma of strawberries and cherries alongside notes of floral incense. Strawberry Alien Kush’s indica-dominance lends itself to consumers seeking relief from nausea and minor pains without encumbering them with overly sedating physical effects.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
3
Find Strawberry Alien Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Strawberry Alien Kush nearby.
Lineage
Products with Strawberry Alien Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Strawberry Alien Kush nearby.