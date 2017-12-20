Strawberry Alien Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid with loud terpenes and potent effects. This strain, commonly referred to as Strawberry AK, is a cross of Strawberry Cough and Alien Kush, and was bred by Dank House Seeds. It sprouts stout, squat plants that emit a sweet, fruity aroma of strawberries and cherries alongside notes of floral incense. Strawberry Alien Kush’s indica-dominance lends itself to consumers seeking relief from nausea and minor pains without encumbering them with overly sedating physical effects.