Sunny MAC
Sunny MAC is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Alien Cookies and Columbian x Starfighter. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Sunny MAC is a bright and uplifting strain that can energize your day and boost your creativity. Sunny MAC is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunny MAC effects include feeling focused, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunny MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Cresco Labs, Sunny MAC features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Sunny MAC typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Sunny MAC has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in amber trichomes and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunny MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sunny MAC strain effects
Sunny MAC strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
