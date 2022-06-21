Buy The Toad weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop The Toad products near you
The Toad sensations
Reported by 2 real people like you
Strain flavors
The Toad helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar to The Toad near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—