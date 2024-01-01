Triangle Larry
aka Triangle Larry OG
Triangle Larry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Larry OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. With its impressive lineage, Triangle Larry combines the best of both worlds to create a well-rounded and enjoyable cannabis experience. Triangle Larry features a THC content that typically ranges from 20% to 24%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Triangle Larry's effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is known for its ability to provide a sense of euphoria while easing tension and promoting a positive mood. Medical marijuana patients often gravitate towards Triangle Larry when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced hybrid genetics offer a combination of physical and mental relief. Triangle Larry features flavors like earthy pine, citrus, and a subtle hint of sweetness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of Triangle Larry typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're seeking a gentle mood boost or a way to unwind without being overly sedated, Triangle Larry provides an enjoyable and harmonious experience. If you've had the pleasure of trying Triangle Larry through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your experience by leaving a strain review.
