Tropical Gelato
Tropical Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Pineapple strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. It offers a unique combination of fruity flavors and a relaxing, yet uplifting high that's sure to please both novice and seasoned cannabis consumers alike. Tropical Gelato boasts a THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers report that Tropical Gelato's effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and creatively inspired. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced hybrid nature provides a gentle body high while keeping the mind clear and focused. Tropical Gelato features flavors like sweet pineapple, creamy vanilla, and hints of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and relaxing effects. The average price of Tropical Gelato typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its unique flavor profile and balanced effects make it a sought-after choice among cannabis connoisseurs. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Gelato, please share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and enjoy this delightful hybrid strain.
