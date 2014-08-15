U2 Kush, or Ewe-2 Kush, is an 80% indica strain bred from the genetics of Master Kush and Bubba Kush. Its dense, resinous buds are accented with a sweet, earthy aroma soured by a subtle skunky flavor. U2 Kush’s onset begins with a powerful euphoric buzz, with sedating full-body effects to follow. Its tranquilizing effects that creep in over time make U2 Kush popular among patients treating insomnia and pain. U2 Kush plants are short, sturdy, and easy to raise, and while indoor growers wait 8 to 9 weeks for this indica to complete its flowering cycle, outdoor gardens finish between September and October.