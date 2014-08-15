ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. U2 Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of U2 Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4 39 reviews

U2 Kush

aka Ewe-2 Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 39 reviews

U2 Kush

U2 Kush, or Ewe-2 Kush, is an 80% indica strain bred from the genetics of Master Kush and Bubba Kush. Its dense, resinous buds are accented with a sweet, earthy aroma soured by a subtle skunky flavor. U2 Kush’s onset begins with a powerful euphoric buzz, with sedating full-body effects to follow. Its tranquilizing effects that creep in over time make U2 Kush popular among patients treating insomnia and pain. U2 Kush plants are short, sturdy, and easy to raise, and while indoor growers wait 8 to 9 weeks for this indica to complete its flowering cycle, outdoor gardens finish between September and October.

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 130 effects
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 56%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 36%
Insomnia 24%
Stress 20%
Depression 16%
Nausea 12%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 24%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 8%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

39

write a review

Find U2 Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry U2 Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with U2 Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for U2 Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba
New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba

Most popular in