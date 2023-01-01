5G
5G is a potent indica-dominant hybrid weed strain resulting from a genetic cross between Wifi 43 and Pure Michigan. This hybrid leans more towards the indica side, providing users with a relaxing and euphoric experience. With approximately 70% indica and 30% sativa genetics, 5G offers a calming and soothing high that's suitable for a variety of cannabis consumers. It typically boasts a THC content ranging from 20% to 25%, making it a versatile choice for both beginners and experienced users. Users often report an uplifted mood accompanied by a sense of calm, which can be helpful for reducing stress and anxiety. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to 5G to address symptoms related to conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, and depression. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, 5G exhibits flavors that combine earthy, nutty, and sweet notes. The dominant terpene found in this strain is typically myrcene, contributing to its distinct aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of 5G can vary depending on location and market factors but typically falls within the range of $10 to $15 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to experience 5G, please consider sharing your insights by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to 5GOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop 5G products near you
Similar to 5G near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—