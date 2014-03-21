ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 101 reviews

White Lightning

White Lightning

Bred by British Columbia Seed Company, White Lightning is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines White Widow and Northern Lights #5. Though counterbalanced by White Widow’s hybrid genetics, White Lightning induces a deep indica calm that relieves pain, nausea, and anxiety. Dusted in a heavy coat of sugary trichome crystals, White Lightning has a sweet, fruity aroma with floral, skunky undertones. Among the most common conditions treated with White Lightning are multiple sclerosis, insomnia, anorexia, Parkinson’s, and the side effects of chemotherapy. White Lightning flowers in 8 weeks, and grows best in hydroponic systems and sea of green environments.

 

64 people reported 641 effects
Relaxed 76%
Happy 75%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Creative 37%
Stress 48%
Depression 35%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Lightning

