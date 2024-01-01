stock photo similar to White Rainbow
HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%

White Rainbow

  • White Rainbow effects are mostly energizing.

    White Rainbow potency is higher THC than average.

White Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Widow and Sour Diesel. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Rainbow brings together the best of both worlds, offering a well-rounded experience. White Rainbow boasts a unique blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Its uplifting sativa traits provide an initial burst of creative energy and euphoria, while its indica genetics contribute a relaxing body sensation that doesn't lead to couch-lock. This harmonious combination makes White Rainbow suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis users seeking a versatile and enjoyable high. Leafly customers report that White Rainbow's effects include feeling uplifted, focused, and relaxed. This strain's well-rounded profile makes it an excellent choice for socializing, creative endeavors, and unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to White Rainbow to manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, thanks to its mood-enhancing and stress-relieving properties. Additionally, its moderate indica influence can provide relief from mild aches and pain without overwhelming sedation. Bred by an experienced cultivator, White Rainbow features a flavor profile characterized by sweet, earthy notes with hints of citrus and diesel. These flavors combine to create a pleasant and aromatic smoke that adds to the overall enjoyment of the experience. The dominant terpene in White Rainbow is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and relaxing effects, as well as its earthy aroma. This terpene profile further enhances the strain's appeal to those seeking a balanced and soothing experience. The average price of White Rainbow typically ranges from $30 to $40 per eighth, making it an accessible option for a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. White Rainbow's unique combination of effects, flavors, and aromas make it a standout hybrid strain that offers the best of both sativa and indica worlds. Whether you're looking to enhance your creativity, find relief from stress, or simply enjoy a well-balanced high, White Rainbow has something to offer. If you've had the pleasure of trying White Rainbow, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.

White Rainbow strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

White Rainbow strain flavors

Pungent

Sweet

White Rainbow strain helps with

  • Pain
    16% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

White Rainbow strain reviews7

