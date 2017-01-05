ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
68 reviews

Woody Kush

aka Woody OG, Woody Harrelson Kush

Woody Kush

Don’t be quick to underestimate Woody Kush. While everything may seem mild and pleasant at first, after a few minutes the true sedative effects of this strain kick in. Woody Kush is extremely potent and offers great relief from insomnia and muscle pain. A strictly nighttime indica, patients will find themselves fast asleep before they realize it. Woody Kush’s heritage comes through in its aroma. Taking after its Master Kush, OG Kush, and Hindu Kush parentage, this strain features a distinct skunk-like scent and a piney flavor.

48 people reported 283 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 39%
Sleepy 39%
Euphoric 31%
Hungry 20%
Insomnia 43%
Stress 39%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%

