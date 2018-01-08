14er
OG Kush Flint Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
All the classic OG flavor and personality united and enhanced by blending our staple OG strains together. Expect overly pronounced aromas and flavors of pine, skunk, fuel and lemon. The effects are a true representation of the lineage; extremely euphoric and mostly cerebral. For any OG lover, this is an absolute treat as it delivers everything you adore about this legendary genetic and some.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
