MasonBrite.com
LED Magnifying Mason Jar Kit v2.0 by MasonBrite™
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
MasonBrite fits on all wide-mouth mason jars. Each lid contains three powerful LED lights to illuminate the intricate features of your cannabis flower. The wide viewing glass features 3X and 5X magnification so you can easily view the parts of the flower unnoticed by the naked eye.
Perfect for Growers, Enthusiasts, and Anyone Who Loves a Great Conversation Starter
Our Kit Includes:
1 x LED Magnifying Lid
1 x 8 Oz. Mason Jar
1 x C-Type Charging Cable
1 x USB Wall Charger
1 x Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
1 x Safe Storage Box
Imagine what your friends will think when you walk over to the coffee table and turn on your MasonBrite™.
Weight: 6.34 oz
Size: 3.54" x 3.54" x 2.59"
Lens size: 2.4"
Magnification: 3X & 5X
Input: Type-C
Light: White LED X 3
Charging time: 1 hour
Working time: 2-4 hours
Power: 80 mAh UL Lithium-Ion Battery
++ TIPS ++
LED lights and non-UV or clear jars can affect the contents over time.
We high recommend MasonBrite™ as a display jar for optimal use.
MasonBrite™ is US Patent Pending &
Registered with the USPTO. Designed in Japan.
Get Yours Here at www.MasonBrite.com/kit or on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/MasonBrite-Airtight-Magnifying-Cleaning-Charging/dp/B07MLRL4X7
Perfect for Growers, Enthusiasts, and Anyone Who Loves a Great Conversation Starter
Our Kit Includes:
1 x LED Magnifying Lid
1 x 8 Oz. Mason Jar
1 x C-Type Charging Cable
1 x USB Wall Charger
1 x Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
1 x Safe Storage Box
Imagine what your friends will think when you walk over to the coffee table and turn on your MasonBrite™.
Weight: 6.34 oz
Size: 3.54" x 3.54" x 2.59"
Lens size: 2.4"
Magnification: 3X & 5X
Input: Type-C
Light: White LED X 3
Charging time: 1 hour
Working time: 2-4 hours
Power: 80 mAh UL Lithium-Ion Battery
++ TIPS ++
LED lights and non-UV or clear jars can affect the contents over time.
We high recommend MasonBrite™ as a display jar for optimal use.
MasonBrite™ is US Patent Pending &
Registered with the USPTO. Designed in Japan.
Get Yours Here at www.MasonBrite.com/kit or on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/MasonBrite-Airtight-Magnifying-Cleaning-Charging/dp/B07MLRL4X7
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!