MasonBrite fits on all wide-mouth mason jars. Each lid contains three powerful LED lights to illuminate the intricate features of your cannabis flower. The wide viewing glass features 3X and 5X magnification so you can easily view the parts of the flower unnoticed by the naked eye.



Perfect for Growers, Enthusiasts, and Anyone Who Loves a Great Conversation Starter



Our Kit Includes:



1 x LED Magnifying Lid

1 x 8 Oz. Mason Jar

1 x C-Type Charging Cable

1 x USB Wall Charger

1 x Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

1 x Safe Storage Box



Imagine what your friends will think when you walk over to the coffee table and turn on your MasonBrite™.



Weight: 6.34 oz

Size: 3.54" x 3.54" x 2.59"



Lens size: 2.4"



Magnification: 3X & 5X



Input: Type-C



Light: White LED X 3



Charging time: 1 hour



Working time: 2-4 hours



Power: 80 mAh UL Lithium-Ion Battery



++ TIPS ++



LED lights and non-UV or clear jars can affect the contents over time.



We high recommend MasonBrite™ as a display jar for optimal use.



MasonBrite™ is US Patent Pending &



Registered with the USPTO. Designed in Japan.



