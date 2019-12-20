Autumn Brands
Garlic Sundaze Pre-Rolls 3.5g 7-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
Garlic Sundaze is a beautiful indica leaning preroll of GMOG and Sundae Strudel. A smooth, rich smoke with layered flavors of earth, spice, dark fruit and fuel. Effects area full body and mind relaxation with a euphoric head high. Seven 1/2 gram all flower joints. All pre-rolls are made with premium flower, no shake, larf, or trim. We use premium preroll papers, and are packaged in recycled material and made in the USA. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed with a 10 day minimum cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on site to ensure the highest quality, plus they comes with a humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on sourcing from other farms. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides or fungicides. We strive to use sustainable/recycled packaging and encourage you to reuse them. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
GMO Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
