Autumn Brands
GMOG
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
GMOG is a potent cross of GMO X Legend OG. This Indica leaning Hybrid boasts dense buds that are lime green and frosty. Flavors of fuel, earth and the distinct GMO funk. Effects are euphoric and relaxing, this strain has some high THC. Inhale - Exhale - Smile
Autumn Brands is a family/50% women owned and operated company. We grow pesticide free plants on our farm in coastal Santa Barbara County. All of our flower is hang dried and hand trimmed and gets a slow cure before packaging. We Produce all our prerolls and hand fill all our jars on-site to ensure the highest quality, plus they come with a boost humidity pack to keep it that way. What that means for you is consistency and quality you can trust every time because we don't rely on other people. We’re on a continual harvest schedule meaning we produce product all year round, so buy with confidence knowing that Autumn Brands is as fresh as they get. We also believe in leaving the planet a better place so we're indoor sun grown(greenhouse), we recycle our water and plant stalks and don't spray any pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. From our family to yours we thank you for the support!
