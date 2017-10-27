Baked Bros: 300mg Stoney Prickly Pear Gummies 1:1 THC:CBG (OG Kush)
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
At Baked Bros™, our mission is to enrich the quality of life of our diverse patients by providing consistently dosed, strain-specific, high-quality medicine in the cannabis community. We will work to not only be a leader of quality medicine, but a leader in educating the community, advocating for the progressive reform of cannabis, and removing the negative notion of this beautiful alternative medicine
Baked Bros Vision:
We are relentlessly committed to the constant and never-ending pursuit of becoming better every day. We love intensity and thrive under pressure, in fact, we see it as a stimulus for growth. We love being challenged, because it ignites our deeper potential, to catapult our impact to heights never thought possible. We care deeply and passionately about our work, our mission, our health and each other.
We are a team of experts, not only in the cannabis industry but also in confections, extraction, chemistry, sports medicine, communication and customer service. Every one of our products is hand-made in small batches to guarantee consistent, accurate, delicious edibles.
Baked Bros™ has been an authorized edible company in Arizona since January 2015. Since then we have been able to set and hold the standards for medical marijuana edibles in the state of Arizona.
Baked Bros™ awards consist of:
2021 Best Edible Gummie from the Arizona HighTimes Cannabis Cup
2020 Best Gluten-Free edible: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best Low Dose Edible: 5:1 SSD Watermelon Kush Slices
2020 Best Syrup: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best Edible In The State Of Arizona: Unflavored GDP Syrup
2020 Best of Phoenix - New Times
2020 Best Beverage - Errl Cup
2020 2nd place - Best Tincture - Errl Cup
2020 2nd place - Best CBD Edible - Errl Cup
2018 Edible List - Best Arizona Edible Brand
2018 Edible List - Best glycerine Edible
2018 Edible List - Best Pourable THS Syrup
2017 Az Marijuana Best Edible
2016 AZ Marijuana Best Edible
2016 Best of Phoenix Best Edible - New Times
2015 Best New Infused Product from CannAwards
2015 Most Popular Infused Product from CannAwards
2014 Best Product from the Denver HighTimes Cannabis Cup