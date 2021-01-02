About this product
Northern Lights, formerly known as CI #5 F1, is an award winning Indica dominant strain. This strain is well received by growers, medical patients, and recreational consumers and may be one of the most popular Indica strains of all time. The strain is readily available in dispensaries throughout the West Coast and Colorado. Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze.
10 Packs, HYBRID, INDICA, INDOOR, OUTDOOR, PHOTO
About this strain
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
