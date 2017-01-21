Hemp General Store
Who doesn't like to end with dessert? Start or end your day with a delicious refresher of sweet oranges and a squeeze of lemon, all topped off with a dollop of whipped cream and a scoop of summer berries! Seconds? Yes, please!
DRIP Cannabinoids Disposable Vapes are made with premium Delta-8 and natural terpenes in a convenient disposable device.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
