COTC OG Badder has a dirty blonde coloring with medium shine. The consistency is thick, sticky, slightly gritty, and has a strong hold for easy manipulation with a dab tool. The most prominent terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene giving the concentrate a classic cannabis herbal, woody, and slightly citrus aroma and flavoring. COTC OG Badder has a very pleasant calm and relaxing high helping with stress and pain relief while also guiding you to a happy,content state of mind.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.