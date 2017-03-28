DazeD8 Rechargeable Premium 1 Gram Disposable

Ever thought about what it'd be like with your head in the clouds? Try this and you will be just as euphoric.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- The best delta 8 concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Blue Dream - Hybrid

- A delicious blend of blueberry pie and sugary sweet blueberries



Strain

- Sativa-dominant hybrid

- A unique cross between Blueberry and Haze



How Does it Feel?

- Blue Dream is famous for its creativity-inspiring effects

- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation

- Euphoric, ﻿like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.