Deltacann
Gelato Anytime CBD:Delta-9:Delta-8 THC Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 Anytime Hybrid formulation provides an instant boost in creativity, relaxation, and superior focus.
This unique formulation helps prevent the ‘scatter-brain’ and ‘foggy-head’ that users can feel after ingesting delta 9-THC by itself, the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis.
Utilizing a 9:4:3 split between CBD, delta 9-THC, and delta 8-THC, this Anytime Hybrid formulation works great for giving customers that renewed look at existing problems, boosts in creativity, and a clear head to go along with it.
The CBD:Δ9:Δ8 line from DeltaCann is perfect for patients and customers who want all the benefits and advantages of cannabis, with a minimal amount of unwanted side-effects, such as anxiety, paranoia, and overstimulation.
Make sure to check out the rest of the products from our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 line, such as our Daytime and Nighttime cartridges!
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
