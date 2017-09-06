Strain Linage: Tahoe OG Kush x Alien Kush

Taste/ Aroma Notes: Lemon notes are apparent in both smell and flavor;The effect is super heavy, with a cerebral rush that expands into wonderful euphoria and happiness, probably with a case of the giggles attached. The body buzz is substantial and capable of significant pain mediation, but there's usually no sedation or couch-lock. ; Earthy-piney kush aroma is bracing, lemon notes are apparent in both smell and flavor; lemon notes are apparent in both smell and flavor



Dogwalkers Mini Dog pre-rolls are presented in a convenient tin and hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Stay line you will find a balanced hybrid flower that is always strain specific.

