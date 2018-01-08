DroppingSeeds Herbal Blends for Organic Spliffs
SLEEP Herbal Blends Tins
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
SLEEP is crafted to gently support states of deep rest. SLEEP is intended as a non-addictive alternative to pharmaceutical sleep aids. Feel free to have a second cup or smoke to strengthen the effects so you can safely rest. Choose SLEEP as your desired state and rest well!
RECOMMENDED USAGE:
-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea
-Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath
-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 258°F to 303°F
-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll
INTENDED USES:
-Sleep aid
-Smoking cessation aid
-Nerve relief
-Anti anxiety aid
TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:
Hops -humulus lupulus-* Calming, sedating, and hypnotic (sleep inducing) effects, historically used for beer.
Lavender -lavandula officinalis- Eases anxiety and insomnia by increasing the slow-wave sleep in which the heartbeat slows and muscles relax.
Chamomile -matricaria recutita- Promotes relaxation and sleep by reducing inflammation.
Passion Flower -passiflora incarnata-* A first-rate sedative, a nerve calming agent that encourages sleep.
Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Native Americans used the leaves of the mullein plant to ease respiratory discomfort.
