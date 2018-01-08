About this product

SLEEP is crafted to gently support states of deep rest. SLEEP is intended as a non-addictive alternative to pharmaceutical sleep aids. Feel free to have a second cup or smoke to strengthen the effects so you can safely rest. Choose SLEEP as your desired state and rest well!



RECOMMENDED USAGE:

-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea

-Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath

-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 258°F to 303°F

-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll



INTENDED USES:

-Sleep aid

-Smoking cessation aid

-Nerve relief

-Anti anxiety aid



TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:

Hops -humulus lupulus-* Calming, sedating, and hypnotic (sleep inducing) effects, historically used for beer.



Lavender -lavandula officinalis- Eases anxiety and insomnia by increasing the slow-wave sleep in which the heartbeat slows and muscles relax.



Chamomile -matricaria recutita- Promotes relaxation and sleep by reducing inflammation.



Passion Flower -passiflora incarnata-* A first-rate sedative, a nerve calming agent that encourages sleep.



Mullein -verbascum thapsus- Native Americans used the leaves of the mullein plant to ease respiratory discomfort.