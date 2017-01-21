About this product

Dutch Passion's Head of Genetics came across a very special pheno of Gelato on one of his travels. The plant had an amazing candy smell and some beautiful blue tones in the leaves. The sparkling buds were rock hard, the Head of Genetics was amazed by the rich taste which was exactly the same as the deliciously sweet and appealing aroma of the buds on the plant. He knew that this exceptional individual would be outstanding base material for another elite Dutch Passion cross.



This Gelato pheno arrived in “Mokum” (the old Hebrew/Yiddish word for Amsterdam) and was crossed with a vigorous Sherbet individual that also leans to the sweet side of the Cookie family.The Sherbet had a terpene-rich aroma, heavy yields and a particularly powerful effect.



Amsterdam became famous for tulips back in the day and the smell of this new creation reminded us of a very sweet smelling red tulip. The name “Mokum's Tulip” quickly came to mind.This XXL yielding strain is a must for your empty cookie jar.