Dutch Passion
About this product
Dutch Passion's Head of Genetics came across a very special pheno of Gelato on one of his travels. The plant had an amazing candy smell and some beautiful blue tones in the leaves. The sparkling buds were rock hard, the Head of Genetics was amazed by the rich taste which was exactly the same as the deliciously sweet and appealing aroma of the buds on the plant. He knew that this exceptional individual would be outstanding base material for another elite Dutch Passion cross.
This Gelato pheno arrived in “Mokum” (the old Hebrew/Yiddish word for Amsterdam) and was crossed with a vigorous Sherbet individual that also leans to the sweet side of the Cookie family.The Sherbet had a terpene-rich aroma, heavy yields and a particularly powerful effect.
Amsterdam became famous for tulips back in the day and the smell of this new creation reminded us of a very sweet smelling red tulip. The name “Mokum's Tulip” quickly came to mind.This XXL yielding strain is a must for your empty cookie jar.
This Gelato pheno arrived in “Mokum” (the old Hebrew/Yiddish word for Amsterdam) and was crossed with a vigorous Sherbet individual that also leans to the sweet side of the Cookie family.The Sherbet had a terpene-rich aroma, heavy yields and a particularly powerful effect.
Amsterdam became famous for tulips back in the day and the smell of this new creation reminded us of a very sweet smelling red tulip. The name “Mokum's Tulip” quickly came to mind.This XXL yielding strain is a must for your empty cookie jar.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!