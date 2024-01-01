  • The Eighty Six Haze Series featuring 5 unique HHC-infused strains
  • Immerse yourself in a psychedelic wonderland with the Drip Series featuring THC-P
Logo for the brand Eighty Six

Eighty Six

Elevate Your Mind
All categoriesDelta-8 THCVapingEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

12 products
Product image for Pinkberry Slush 1000MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
Gummies
Pinkberry Slush 1000MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Apple Jade 1000MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
Gummies
Apple Jade 1000MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Midnight Melon 1000MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
Gummies
Midnight Melon 1000MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Melo Dose - Watermelon 50MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
Gummies
Melo Dose - Watermelon 50MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Melo Dose - Rainbow 50MG Delta-9 THC Rice Crispy
Snack Foods
Melo Dose - Rainbow 50MG Delta-9 THC Rice Crispy
by Eighty Six
Product image for Melo Dose - Original 50MG Delta-9 THC Rice Crispy
Snack Foods
Melo Dose - Original 50MG Delta-9 THC Rice Crispy
by Eighty Six
Product image for Halle's Berries 1000MG THC-P Gummies
Gummies
Halle's Berries 1000MG THC-P Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Melon Dreams 1000MG THC-P Gummies
Gummies
Melon Dreams 1000MG THC-P Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Maui Wowee 1000MG THC-P Gummies
Gummies
Maui Wowee 1000MG THC-P Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Melo Dose - Berry 50MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
Gummies
Melo Dose - Berry 50MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Melo Dose - Pink Lemonade 50MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
Gummies
Melo Dose - Pink Lemonade 50MG Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Eighty Six
Product image for Melo Dose - Chocolate 50MG Delta-9 THC Rice Crispy
Snack Foods
Melo Dose - Chocolate 50MG Delta-9 THC Rice Crispy
by Eighty Six