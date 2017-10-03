Despite the snuggly name, Blue Dream is a California favorite for daytime use! This Sativa strain offers an energetic buzz that is unique to a cross of Blueberry and Haze. With mysterious origins out of Santa Cruz, this strain enhances a cerebral high with an inspirational nod to your go-to creative outlet. This mood boosting influence is a great companion for a lack of motivation, depressive funk or artistic block.



**Not recommended for those prone to anxiety, panic or paranoia



>Vibes with organizing your record collection while simultaneously recording your next 3 albums



>Available in full-spectrum 25mg RSO tablets + 1G oil syringes

