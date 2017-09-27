OG Kush RSO [1g Syringe]

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Strain Dossier
As the OG (aka “original gangster”) of legendary cannabis strains, OG Kush has roots that trace back to the early ‘90s Florida cannabis scene. With a lineage kept secret by its original breeders, this slightly Indica-dominant hybrid is known for its powerful effects and unique terpene profile many say is a Chemdawg X Hindu Kush cross. OG Kush is hands down one of the most popular medical cannabis strains, with perfectly potent, balanced effects that have secured its status as a timeless favorite among medical patients and recreational consumers alike.

Applicable Conditions
Its ability to uplift the mind and induce a happy euphoric bliss, while gently calming the body has made OG Kush the go-to for individuals battling chronic stress, depression, anxiety, or mood swings. As the poster-child for the appetite-inducing effects cannabis is famous for, it’s a popular strain for individuals experiencing appetite loss and cachexia, whether caused by cancer, HIV/AIDS, anorexia, etc. OG Kush is also popular for headache and migraine relief, adding to the well-rounded therapeutic effects that have made this strain stand the test of time.

Specific Effects
Prepare for an uplifting, giggly high, because OG Kush delivers a euphoric, one-of-a-kind experience that’s perfect for easing stress, elevating mood, and boosting mental and physical wellbeing. It’s also as social as it is satisfying, meaning it will fill your mind with a carefree bliss that makes it effortless to chat, laugh, and connect with others. As the effects of this legend do their thing, you’ll notice a gentle sense of relaxation spread through the body without causing any couch-lock. Expect the munchies to hit hard, meaning you might want to prepare beforehand by having plenty of snacks close by.

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” or "Ocean Grown" indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. Many people have different names for the acronym, but real OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Emerald Bay Extracts
At Emerald Bay Extracts, we believe in the power of compassion and the healing properties of RSO. In an effort to support the brave young warriors battling pediatric cancer, we are proud to launch our Compassionate RSO Program. This initiative aims to provide qualified medical pediatric cancer patients with free access to high-quality RSO products.
