Strain Dossier

As the OG (aka “original gangster”) of legendary cannabis strains, OG Kush has roots that trace back to the early ‘90s Florida cannabis scene. With a lineage kept secret by its original breeders, this slightly Indica-dominant hybrid is known for its powerful effects and unique terpene profile many say is a Chemdawg X Hindu Kush cross. OG Kush is hands down one of the most popular medical cannabis strains, with perfectly potent, balanced effects that have secured its status as a timeless favorite among medical patients and recreational consumers alike.



Applicable Conditions

Its ability to uplift the mind and induce a happy euphoric bliss, while gently calming the body has made OG Kush the go-to for individuals battling chronic stress, depression, anxiety, or mood swings. As the poster-child for the appetite-inducing effects cannabis is famous for, it’s a popular strain for individuals experiencing appetite loss and cachexia, whether caused by cancer, HIV/AIDS, anorexia, etc. OG Kush is also popular for headache and migraine relief, adding to the well-rounded therapeutic effects that have made this strain stand the test of time.



Specific Effects

Prepare for an uplifting, giggly high, because OG Kush delivers a euphoric, one-of-a-kind experience that’s perfect for easing stress, elevating mood, and boosting mental and physical wellbeing. It’s also as social as it is satisfying, meaning it will fill your mind with a carefree bliss that makes it effortless to chat, laugh, and connect with others. As the effects of this legend do their thing, you’ll notice a gentle sense of relaxation spread through the body without causing any couch-lock. Expect the munchies to hit hard, meaning you might want to prepare beforehand by having plenty of snacks close by.



