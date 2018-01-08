Eybna
OG Kush - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
There are dozens of urban legends about the origin of OG Kush, but none are truly confirmed
Major Terpenes:
32.6% Myrcene
24.9% Limonene
21.1% Beta-Caryophyllene
5.9% Linalool
3.6% Beta-Pinene
3.0% Nerolidol
2.7% Terpineol
2.4% Fenchol
1.4% Geranyl Acetate
0.8% Borneol
1.6% Other terpenes
Scent:
A deep sour-lime flavor and a piney undertone
Available Sizes:
50ml for 362$
250ml for 1450$
There are dozens of urban legends about the origin of OG Kush, but none are truly confirmed
Major Terpenes:
32.6% Myrcene
24.9% Limonene
21.1% Beta-Caryophyllene
5.9% Linalool
3.6% Beta-Pinene
3.0% Nerolidol
2.7% Terpineol
2.4% Fenchol
1.4% Geranyl Acetate
0.8% Borneol
1.6% Other terpenes
Scent:
A deep sour-lime flavor and a piney undertone
Available Sizes:
50ml for 362$
250ml for 1450$
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!