Glassics
16" Double Showerhead Perc Pedestal
About this product
Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/16-double-showerhead-perc-pedestal/
This 16" Double Showerhead Perc Pedestal offers two levels of uniquely-effective, inverted showerhead percs which create optimally balanced smoke diffusion and water filtration. The design of this bong makes it a great choice for users looking to achieve the biggest and smoothest hits possible as the dual showerhead percs provide extra levels of cooling while the additional height allows for larger hits. Due to the reinforced downstem and extra thick glass walls, this bong is also as durable as it is efficient. It features both a three-prong ice pinch and splash guard above the showerhead percs giving you the option to fill the top of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle for cool handling. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Bong w/ Added Percs
Dimensions: Height: 16" x Base Diameter: 5"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 5mm
Weight: 2.68 lbs
Perc Styles: Two Inverted Showerhead Percs
Features: Splash Guard, 3-Prong Ice Pinch, Reinforced Stem
Includes: 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle
Ideal Water Volume: 5 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"
